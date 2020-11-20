Bradenton man charged with Animal Cruelty

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 42-year-old Bradenton man is behind bars for allegedly neglecting his dogs. According to the Bradenton Police Department, officers dispatched six animal complaint calls of abandoned dogs at his home address where they found several dogs, urine, and feces inside the main residence of the home. Officers also say they observed feces and urine and two small dogs, one that was malnourished, in the carport of the home.
Officers say they contacted Animal Control after taking photos of what they observed. Animal Services observed the home and decided the residence appeared as if it was no longer inhabited because there was no electricity or running water at the residence.
“Upon looking inside of the front windows I saw the floor of the interior to be covered with feces and trash and did not see any dog food or water bowls from where I could see in,” officers wrote in the Affidavit.
Timothy Brooks, who owned the dogs, told officers he works three jobs and is rarely home. BPD says six dogs, 3 Chihuahuas and 3 Pitbull mixes, lived at Brooks’ home. The three Chihuahuas were confiscated by animal control because they appeared to be malnourished and in distress and one Pitbull mix was taken by Brooks’ son.
The Chihuahuas were transported to Animal Ark of Arcadia for a cruelty assessment.
Brooks is charged with Animal Cruelty Pain and Suffering.
