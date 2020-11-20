Bradenton man charged with Animal Cruelty

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 42-year-old Bradenton man is behind bars for allegedly neglecting his dogs. According to the Bradenton Police Department, officers dispatched six animal complaint calls of abandoned dogs at his home address where they found several dogs, urine, and feces inside the main residence of the home. Officers also say they observed feces and urine and two small dogs, one that was malnourished, in the carport of the home.