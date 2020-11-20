Arrest made in Leon County hit-and-run that killed Sarasota man

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old Sarasota man.
The crash happened on Nov. 17. 22-year-old Blake Bennett was struck by the driver of a car who was driving at a high rate of speed, while he was on his scooter. His grandparents spoke to ABC7 about the tragic loss of the accomplished young man.
The Tallahassee Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit made an arrest Thursday. Ryan Stanley Walters, 27, for leaving the scene of an accident with death and driving while license suspended with knowledge.
The suspect was located and taken into custody Friday, Nov. 19, by TPD with assistance from the United States Marshal Service and transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.
