Warmer weather for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Well that didn’t take long. Temperatures have gone back above average quickly here along the Suncoast. It was just 2 days ago we were in the mid 50′s! With a steady ENE wind persisting around an area of high pressure we can expect temperatures to stay slightly above average through the weekend.
We start off with generally sunny skies with some cloudiness coming in through the afternoon as some Atlantic low level moisture moves in on a ENE wind and brings with it only a very small chance for a few light showers. The rain chance is at 20% inland and 10% near the coast. Whatever rain does move in it won’t be here for long and don’t expect any accumulation.
Temperatures will be in the mid 80′s inland and low 80′s closer to the coast right through weekend. There will only be a very small chance for a late day shower or two moving through the area. over the next few days.
Next week is looking good with a couple of dry cold fronts moving through which really won’t cool things down but just bring lower humidity our way.
For Thanksgiving expect to see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for a shower or two and a high around 80 degrees.
For boaters expect a moderate chop on the waters with winds out of the NE at 15 knots and seas around 2 to 3 feet. Similar conditions are expected through the weekend.
The tropics are fairly quiet with only one are of concern near Bermuda which will move to the NE away from the United States.
