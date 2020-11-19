Sarasota Memorial Hospital sees increase in COVID-19 patients

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota Memorial Hospital officials say they have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks.
As of Wednesday, Sarasota Memorial Hospital had 53 COVID-19 patients and 11 COVID-19 patients who were in the ICU. Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s President and CEO, David Verinder, said there could be many reasons why they are seeing more cases. Those reasons include the colder weather sending more people indoors, people not wearing face masks and going out more, plus snowbird season starting on the Suncoast.
With Thanksgiving just one week away, Verinder reminds people to be careful this year.
“We’re all going to have to make sure to take care of our families. Make sure that we don’t become a super spreader. Make sure that we practice discipline within our own households. Listen to the CDC guidelines, listen to the leaders that are telling you how to prepare and how to celebrate the holiday and let’s make sure we’re all around for more Thanksgivings to come,” Verinder said.
He went on to say how the hospital has learned more about the virus over the last couple of months. Compared to March when the pandemic started, there are now treatments patients who are sick with the virus can receive at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The hospital is also preparing for any possible surges that could come by continuing to order PPE and grow their stockpile.
