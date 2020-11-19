Motion to discuss removal of county administrator comes out of left field at Manatee County Commission meeting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - During a special meeting of the Manatee County Commission, a newly elected commissioner surprised everyone by making a motion to discuss the firing of County Administrator Cheri Coryea.
Kevin Van Ostenbridge of District 3 made the motion to give a 15-day-notice to organize a meeting to discuss Coryea’s removal from her position.
The topic was unexpected by some commissioners and at least 3 expressed they were caught off guard, and accused this motion of being orchestrated. New commissioners, James Satcher, George Kruse and Van Ostenbridge approved the motion along with Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.
Baugh’s approval brought the vote 4 to 3, allowing the special meeting on Coryea’s job to move forward.
The new commissioners have only been sworn into office for a little over two days and this was their first meeting.
The special meeting is slated to take place on Wednesday Jan. 6.
