Grandparents of 22-year-old Sarasota man killed by a hit-and-run driver react to his death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast family is searching for answers after a young Sarasota man is killed in a hit-and-run. The crash happened Tuesday night in Tallahassee. 22-year-old Blake Bennett was struck by the driver of a car who was driving at a high rate of speed, while he was on his scooter.
“He’s kind, generous, had a lot of friends,” said Jayne Jacobson, Blake’s grandmother.
“We’re really torn between profound sadness and part of me is grateful for the 22 years we had with our grandson,” said Ben Jacobson, Blake’s grandfather.
Blake was a very accomplished trumpet player and talented musician who was in his final year at Florida State University. He had attended Pine View School in Sarasota and was a talented basketball player as well for Venice High School. Blake’s grandparents have many scrapbooks, awards, his artwork and even his music on cd’s to always remember his remarkable accomplishments and to keep his memory alive.
“A lot of great memories, I’ve never had more fun in my life than working with him at the end, right now I feel like it’s just a bad dream,” said the Jacobsons.
Besides his grandparents, Blake leaves behind a sister who is about a year older, his mom, dad and so many other family members and close friends.
“I’m still shocked, I expect him to walk through the door,” said Jayne Jacobson.
