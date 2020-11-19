Florida Strawberry Festival cancels headline entertainment for 2021 event

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Thursday that it will cancel its headline entertainment for the 2021 event out of an abundance of caution.
The 2021 festival will still happen, but the main-stage entertainment event will not be happening.
“We have met with the Hillsborough County Health Department along with local and state officials to ensure we’re up to date with the latest guidelines and recommendations and will continue to do that leading up to the 2021 event. Everyone we have met with feels confident the plan we’re developing for our festival this year will be safe and effective,” reads a statement on the organization’s Facebook page.
All other attractions including rides, livestock shows, on-grounds entertainment, concessions, and exhibits will continue as of now.
