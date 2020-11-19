First Alert Weather: Slightly warmer with a few more clouds on Thursday

By Saturday the temperatures will be in the low 80′s and be on the way to mid 80′s by the end of the weekend. This will come in response to our high-pressure ridge moving into the Atlantic and shifting winds to the east. By the second half of next week, a storm system drags a front across Florida where it will stall out. This could bring unsettled weather to the Suncoast for mid-week. At this point, it is uncertain if the front will be pushed out and fair weather and sunny skies build in before Thanksgiving Day. Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.