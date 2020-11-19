First Alert Weather: Slightly warmer with a few more clouds on Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The gusty northeast wind will continue today as dry and somewhat cool air, however still above average, continues to filter into the Suncoast. Thursday temperatures will be similar to Wednesday with perhaps warmer morning and afternoon temperatures by a degree or two. Wind gusts will continue into the afternoon and begin to subside a bit overnight. Dew points, the measure of moisture in the air, will continue to slowly rise but the humidity will remain comfortable, but not ideal, by most people’s reckoning. Humidity will begin to increase over the weekend to where many more will feel it is uncomfortable in the heat of the day.
By Saturday the temperatures will be in the low 80′s and be on the way to mid 80′s by the end of the weekend. This will come in response to our high-pressure ridge moving into the Atlantic and shifting winds to the east. By the second half of next week, a storm system drags a front across Florida where it will stall out. This could bring unsettled weather to the Suncoast for mid-week. At this point, it is uncertain if the front will be pushed out and fair weather and sunny skies build in before Thanksgiving Day. Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.