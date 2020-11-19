DeSantis announces plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that a plan for the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine was coming soon.
DeSantis posted the outline of his plan on his YouTube channel and social media.
“This month has brought promising news regarding our efforts to combat COVID-19,” DeSantis said in a tweet. “The State of Florida is prepared to work with the federal government to distribute vaccines to Florida hospitals in the upcoming weeks, as well as new therapeutic treatments for those most vulnerable.”
DeSantis said that he estimates that by the end of December, pending FDA approval, there will be a combined 40 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.
“The good thing about this is millions of doses are ready to ship as we speak,” the governor says. “We expect our hospitals, hopefully, to receive these within the next three to six weeks. It is all contingent on when the FDA approves.”
The governor estimates that the vaccine could be available within three-to-six weeks.
