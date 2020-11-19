City offices will close for Thanksgiving in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced that its administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.
The City also announces waste collection changes. There will be no garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26. It will instead be picked up Friday.
There will also be no commercial garbage collection Thursday. Solid Waste staff will coordinate with commercial customers to adjust their individual collections accordingly.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.