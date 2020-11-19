Are those....alligators? Manatees? Viewer video appears to show gators taking a dip at Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast viewer sent cell phone video of what appeared to be two alligators going for a swim at Longboat Key.
Florida Fish and Wildlife looked at the video and told ABC7 that while it is rare for alligators to be seen in saltwater. It’s not impossible.
The viewer, who wanted her name withheld, says she saw the pair in the Gulf around 11:38 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“It is not necessarily typical but will occur occasionally. Alligators can tolerate saltwater for shorter periods of time, hours and even days, and will sometimes be seen in the Gulf of Mexico. But they are primarily freshwater animals,” Adam Brown with FWC told ABC7.
Gators can end up in salty water due to flooding on land ...or sometimes if they just want a quick snack.
Mote Marine Laboratory says that there is a simpler solution. The animals are more likely manatees.
