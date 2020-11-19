All Faiths Food Bank recognized as one of top 4 (of 200) food banks in the Feeding America network

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank was recognized by Feeding America during Feeding America’s recent Fall Leadership Virtual Summit as one of the top four of 200 food banks in the nation. All Faiths Food Bank is a high-performing, trusted entity which has become known for its innovation and ability to mobilize the community and distribute millions of meals to those who are hungry.
“We are not surprised that All Faiths Food Bank was identified as one of the top four food banks in the country,” said Keith Monda, board member of All Faiths Food Bank and former Feeding America board chair. “From the feeding children through the Campaign Against Summer Hunger, emphasizing fresh produce and nutritious food, addressing rural hunger in DeSoto County, to partnering with health care, All Faiths is an incredible organization and an example of how a food bank can make a difference in its community.”
Feeding America says All Faiths was recognized for its efforts, programs, and culture that emphasizes diversity, excellence, collaboration and teamwork. All Faiths is also seen as an essential partner, supporting Feeding America and Feeding Florida. All Faiths CEO Sandra Frank is currently the Board Chair of Feeding Florida.
“All Faiths Food Bank has become synonymous with the image of a healthy, nurturing and trustworthy provider,” said Nelle Miller, board chair of All Faiths. “Known for efficiency and, most importantly, the equitable distribution of millions of meals, the community has engaged to support, volunteer and cheer on an outstanding grassroots effort.”
All Faiths Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties.
For more information visit allfaithsfoodbank.org.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.