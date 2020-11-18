Wildlife Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center release skunks back to the wild

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Wildlife Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center shared photos and videos of skunks that the organization released back to the wild.
“We successfully released our skunks last weekend. We can’t believe how small they were when we first got them, and now they are finally back in the wild! This is what we work so hard to achieve with all animals we take in,” the post read.
Wildlife, Inc. Education & Rehabilitation Center is a non-profit wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organization that’s operated by volunteers. The center is located in Bradenton Beach, Florida.
The organization was founded in 1987 and is now the largest wildlife rehabilitation and rescue center in Manatee County. The organization is funded solely by donations and private grants.
Community members can visit the organization’s wildlife sanctuary located on the property of Mixon Fruit Farms at 2525 27th Street East in Bradenton. For more information visit www.mixon.com.
