Staying mild and dry for Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you liked today you are going to like tomorrow as well. High pressure will keep skies sunny throughout most of the day on Thursday with just a few fair weather cumulus clouds in the afternoon. The temperature will top out near 80 degrees with low humidity still in place.
This high pressure ridge will stick around our skies through the weekend with just a slight shift in the winds to the east which will tend to moisten and warm us up a little by the weekend. There will be no chance for any significant chance for any rain right through early next week.
Friday we will see mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high on Friday will be in the low 80′s. Overnight lows will slowly move up as well.
The low on Saturday will be in the mid 60′s which is about 5 degrees above average. Should be a really nice weekend albeit a little warmer with highs in the mid 80′s inland and around 80 at the beaches. Skies will be generally mostly sunny through the weekend.
Sunday expect pretty much the same as Saturday with only a 10% chance for an inland shower or two late in the day.
For boaters a small craft advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday morning as winds blow in from the NE at 20 knots and subside just a little in the afternoon. Seas will be 2-4 feet with choppy conditions through late morning.
