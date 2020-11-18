Sheriff Tom Knight to become CEO of First Step Sarasota

Over his 34 years in law enforcement, Sheriff Knight said he has been exposed to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Sarasota County. He said he has learned providing services to help fix the issue is more effective than arresting people. Sheriff knight said in the last five years, The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has backer acted over 6,500 people. One of the first programs he hopes to work on with First Step Sarasota is creating a service families can call instead of 911 when someone with a mental health issue needs assistance. Knight hopes this will help prevent unnecessary deaths.