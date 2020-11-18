Sarasota Police seeking information in 1985 cold case

Sarasota Police investigators believe Denise and her husband worked and visited former establishments in Sarasota, specifically the “Playground Lounge” and the “Sawmill Restaurant.” Investigators from the Sarasota Police Department believe utilizing advancements in evidence analysis as well as new information from the community will be crucial in solving this homicide. Recent advances in DNA technology have allowed the Sarasota Police Department to re-examine forensic evidence from cases once thought to be unsolvable.