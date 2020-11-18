Revised lawsuit filed over unemployment issues

The revised lawsuit, filed late Monday in Leon County circuit court, came after Circuit Judge John Cooper dismissed an earlier version in September. The amended complaint makes a series of allegations and contends, in part, that the department and Deloitte were negligent and breached a fiduciary duty to the plaintiffs, who lost their jobs during the pandemic and faced problems getting unemployment benefits. The department administers the unemployment program, while Deloitte was a contractor that helped put in place the CONNECT online system, which could not handle the crush of unemployment applications this spring.