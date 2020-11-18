MCSO: Bradenton man breaks into the home of his late mother’s husband, steals from and beats him

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 28-year-old Bradenton man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home belonging to his dead mother’s husband.
According to an affidavit written by The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Eliodoro Gonzalez forced his way into the victim’s home on the evening of Nov. 16, 2020, grabbed the victim by his collar and began punching the victim in the face with a closed fist.
The victim told deputies that Gonzalez choked him and stole a twenty dollar bill and a cell phone from his front pockets. The victim told deputies that Gonzalez found a box cutter under the victim’s mattress and began threatening to kill the victim with it.
According to the affidavit, the victim did not have a phone to contact 9-1-1, but his roommate arrived home and contacted police.
Gonzalez was arrested and charged with Home Invasion with a Weapon.
