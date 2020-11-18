Local men indicted on wire fraud, mail fraud, filing false tax returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man and a Bradenton man are behind bars after the United States Attorney’s Office says the men knowingly and voluntarily combined and conspired to commit wire fraud and mail fraud on an unknown date, but at least as early as Aug. 2016 and continuing through at least July 16, 2020.
The men are also charged with Evasion of Payment of Income Taxes, and Fraud and False Statements.
Phillip Roy Wasserman is a resident of Sarasota, a former lawyer, and a licensed insurance agent. He sold insurance and annuity products through his entity Phillip Roy Financial Consultants, LLC. Wasserman created and controlled other entities, including FastLife LLC, Phillip Roy Hedge Fund Advisors LLC, Florida Real Estate Fund 1, LP, and Fabulous Weekends.
Kenneth Murry Rossman is a resident of Bradenton, a Florida certified public accountant, and a licensed insurance agent, promoted an insurance business venture called FastLife and solicited funds from victim-investors in said venture.
