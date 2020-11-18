First Alert Weather: Breezy wind today as we head for a warm up this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cooler air continues to filter into the area today as high pressure expands across the south, including Florida. A breezy wind out of the northeast will become even breezier today and gust to nearly 30 mph. A small craft advisory remains in effect. Expect a high in the mid to upper 70′s today, which will be slightly below the normal for this time of year. The low tonight will rebound slightly and be at or slightly above the normal as wind speeds mix the surface air. Breezy conditions will last into the end of the work week.
By Friday the temperatures will have broken the 80 degree mark and be on the way to mid 80′s by the end of the weekend. This will come in response to our high pressure ridge to the north moving into the Atlantic and shifting winds to the east. By the second half of next week a storm system will lift out of the Gulf and track to the northeast. This could bring unsettled weather to the Suncoast for Thanksgiving. Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.