Charlotte County Imagination Library will screen Dolly Parton’s Documentary about child literacy

Charlotte County Imagination Library will screen Dolly Parton’s Documentary about child literacy
Inspired by her father’s inability to read or write, Parton founded found the Imagination Library in 1996. The program mails one free, age-appropriate book to registered children each month. (Source: Charlotte County Imagination Library)
By ABC7 Staff | November 18, 2020 at 6:44 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 7:08 PM

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Library that Dolly Built: Celebrating the People Who Made Dolly’s Dream Come True will premiere online at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2020

The film offers a behind-the-scenes look at Parton’s nonprofit, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, that provides free books to children in all 50 states and five countries.

The Charlotte County affiliate of the nonprofit is operated by founder Shawn Gilstad and the Charlotte Players.

The documentary will be available for free on Charlotte County Imagination Library’s Facebook page. The event is scheduled to include a Q&A session and a song by Parton.

The Charlotte County affiliate is holding a fundraiser in conjunction with the release of the documentary. Donations can be made on the Charlotte County Imagination Library Facebook page from Nov. 23 through Dec. 13.

For additional information, visit the Charlotte County Imagination Library website at www.charlottecountyimaginationlibrary.org.

Inspired by her father’s inability to read or write, Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1996.
Inspired by her father’s inability to read or write, Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1996. (Source: Charlotte County Imagination Library)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.