Charlotte County Imagination Library will screen Dolly Parton’s Documentary about child literacy

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Library that Dolly Built: Celebrating the People Who Made Dolly’s Dream Come True will premiere online at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2020
The film offers a behind-the-scenes look at Parton’s nonprofit, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, that provides free books to children in all 50 states and five countries.
The Charlotte County affiliate of the nonprofit is operated by founder Shawn Gilstad and the Charlotte Players.
The documentary will be available for free on Charlotte County Imagination Library’s Facebook page. The event is scheduled to include a Q&A session and a song by Parton.
The Charlotte County affiliate is holding a fundraiser in conjunction with the release of the documentary. Donations can be made on the Charlotte County Imagination Library Facebook page from Nov. 23 through Dec. 13.
For additional information, visit the Charlotte County Imagination Library website at www.charlottecountyimaginationlibrary.org.
