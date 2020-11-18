Carnival Cruise Line announces more cancellations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Carnival Cruises announced Wednesday that it has cancelled more cruises for the first part of 2021.
All embarkments from U.S. ports from Jan. 1 through Jan 31. This will also affect cruises out of Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego embarkations through Feb. 28. Cruises from Tampa are cancelled through March 26.
The cruise line plans to resume operations from Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida first, followed by Galveston, Texas.
Cruise lines have been trying to figure out ways to continue following CDC guidelines. Royal Caribbean has asked for volunteers to test their new guidelines.
