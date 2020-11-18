AAA says fewer people to travel this holiday season because of the pandemic, SRQ expects to continue to have a steady increase

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, AAA says ten percent fewer people will be traveling this holiday season compared to last year, and fifty percent fewer people flying. If you do fly, there are some things you need to know before you get to the airport and on a plane.
“Just know before you go there are restrictions in different states depending on where you are going that can require you to quarantine after you go, might be some type of restrictions when you get there and might be some closures,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA.
For people flying into Florida there currently isn’t a quarantine or other restrictions in place. SRQ’s President and CEO Rick Piccolo says with all the precautions from mask wearing to social distancing, right now is a good time to fly.
“Between airports and airlines there are a lot of safety measures in place, probably makes it safer for flying going both through the airport and on the aircraft than, when you go to the grocery” said Piccolo. “We have everything from sanitizer stations, sneeze shields, cueing markers, temperature check machines.”
One Venice resident ABC 7 caught up with was flying to Philadelphia for the holidays. He says that he doesn’t know what to expect when he lands there, but he’s excited to be getting away.
“I’m not worried, I’ve flown over the last month and they’re safe,” said Sam Sciarrotta. “The planes are clean and it’s fast and there aren’t too many people in the airport.