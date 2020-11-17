Watson Health names Sarasota Memorial Hospital as Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals list

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital was the only Suncoast hospital that made the 2021 Watson Health list. The list is based on quality indicators and clinical outcomes for Medicare patients who received heart care in 2018 and 2019.
More than 7,000 lives could be saved and more than 5,000 heart patients could be complication free if all hospitals performed at the level of Sarasota Memorial and the other top 50 award winners, the Watson Health study reported.
While heart disease remains the leading cause of death for all Americans, this year’s Watson Health study emphasized that heart disease has a disproportionate impact on communities of color, rural populations and other underserved groups, and that the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital winners are setting the standard for high-quality patient care.
“In this light, cardiovascular care with an emphasis on health equity is essential,” said IBM Watson Health Chief Health Officer Kyu Rhee. “We believe that these top institutions are leading the effort to enhance and evolve the way we treat and prevent this disease.”
Watson Health based its analysis on publicly available data from nearly 1,000 acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients.
“I could not be more proud of our cardiac team and entire staff,” said Sarasota Memorial Hospital CEO David Verinder. “From physicians and nurses to therapists, technologists and support staff, they work diligently every day to deliver high-quality patient care and continue to serve our community in unprecedented ways during this pandemic.”
For more information on the Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals, visit its website at 100tophospitals.com.
