Sarasota Schools Food and Nutrition Services to provide meals over break

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools Food and Nutrition Services is providing all students and children 18 and younger free food for the duration of Thanksgiving break.
Parents interested in the program, can use this link. Meals must be ordered by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. Meal pick-up will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
If your student is remote learning, you will order the meal as usual on MySchoolBucks.
Students must bring their Student identification, state identification, birth certificate, or a copy of their report card to pick up meals.
