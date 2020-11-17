Ron Cutsinger sworn in as District 5 commissioner, Mike Moran and Nancy Detert return for second terms.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Board of County Commissioners recognized newly elected District 5 representative Ron Cutsinger on Nov. 17, 2020 and welcomed back Commissioners Mike Moran and Nancy Detert.
Cutsinger has lived in Sarasota for 45 years with his wife, moving to the area from Michigan in 1973. He previously held positions on the Sarasota County Library Advisory Board and the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. He most recently served as the chairman of the Sarasota County Planning Commission, a position he stepped down from to pursue the District 5 seat. He has also volunteered with civic and nonprofit organizations such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Suncoast, Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library, the Rotary Club, and more.
“I’m proud to have been chosen to represent my district, and to have the opportunity to help shape the community my family has called home for so long,” Cutsinger said. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with my colleagues on the board. Their leadership, especially as we continue to navigate the impacts COVID-19, has been inspiring.”
Moran returns for his second term, representing District 1. Previously elected in 2016, Moran has served as the vice-chair and the chairman of the county commission. A former businessman from Michigan, Moran and his family have been Sarasota County residents for nearly two decades.
Representing District 3, Detert also returns for her second term. She previously served as a Florida House Representative, Florida Senator, and a Sarasota County School Board member. A long-time Venice resident, Detert founded Osprey Mortgage Company, which operated for 25 years.
Prior to reaching his term limits, Charles Hines previously served as the elected representative for District 5.
