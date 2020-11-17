Ron Cutsinger sworn in as District 5 commissioner, Mike Moran and Nancy Detert return for second terms.

Cutsinger has lived in Sarasota for 45 years with his wife, moving to the area from Michigan in 1973. He previously held positions on the Sarasota County Library Advisory Board and the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. He most recently served as the chairman of the Sarasota County Planning Commission, a position he stepped down from to pursue the District 5 seat. He has also volunteered with civic and nonprofit organizations such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters of the Suncoast, Friends of the Elsie Quirk Library, the Rotary Club, and more.