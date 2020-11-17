100,000 people volunteer for Royal Caribbean test cruises

By ABC7 Staff and ABC News | November 17, 2020 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 12:51 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Royal Caribbean International president and CEO Michael Bayley announced on Tuesday that 100,000 people have volunteered to test out COVID-19 protocols before the cruise line restarts its operations.

“We can’t wait to start this next phase with you all!” Bayley said in a post that he wrote on his official Facebook page . “It has been so gratifying to receive literally thousands of emails and calls offering to volunteer.”

Cruise lines operating in American waters are required by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to run simulated voyages with volunteer guests before recommencing sailing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers must acknowledge in writing that they risk contracting COVID-19.

Last week, Royal Caribbean told ABC News it was encouraged by the huge interest in its trial cruises but that dates had not yet been set.

