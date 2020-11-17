Local organizations provide Thanksgiving meals to 90 local foster care children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Multiple organizations on the Suncoast are helping some of the area’s most vulnerable children this holiday season.
The Children’s Guardian Fund helps support nearly 1,200 local children who have been abused, abandoned, and neglected, who are currently in the foster care system. The group partnered up with multiple organizations in our area to provide Thanksgiving meals for some of those children by hosting a drive thru event at The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Health Services Tuesday.
Volunteer child advocates picked up gift baskets filled with a variety of items for the children they support. Those items included two bags of canned goods, a bag of fresh produce, books, blankets, face masks, as well as other gifts. The Children’s Guardian Fund partnered up with the Rotary Club of Longboat Key, the Loving Stitches group, the Lakewood Ranch Women’s Club, as well as others to create the gift baskets.
Children’s Guardian Fund’s Executive Director, Svetlana Kaminsky, said many of the foster children they support are living with relatives or people they know while the court system figures out where the kids will go and end up. She said providing extra food for foster parents along with gifts for the children is extremely beneficial.
“Kids who are in these situations are apart from their families and regardless of what may have gone on in their homes, kids tend to miss their families and their parents. They want to see them and when they can’t it’s really sad. Especially this time of year when families are celebrating and it’s family time, we just wanted to bring some joy into their homes to provide them with things that will make it feel a little more festive while they’re missing their parents,” Kaminsky said.
Tuesday’s event provided gift baskets to 24 different households, which directly helped 90 local foster children.
If you’d like to make a donation to The Children’s Guardian Fund this holiday season, more information can be found here.
