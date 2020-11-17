Grab the jackets as temperatures dip into the 50’s

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As you head out to work tomorrow morning you may need a light jacket or sweater as lows will be in the mid 50′s for the area and a wind out of the NE at 15-20 mph will make if feel a bit cooler.
A tight pressure gradient between a sprawling high pressure over the SE U.S. and whatever is left of Iota will bring windy conditions through Thursday over the Suncoast. We can expect small craft advisories to stay through Thursday for area waters.
We will begin to see those winds die down a bit as we get into the weekend making for much better boating conditions.
Tonight expect clear skies and crisp temperatures in the mid 50′s by the start of the day on Wednesday. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout Wednesday as dry air continues to funnel in on a NE wind.
Wednesday night will be another cool one with lows in the upper 50′s to low 60′s to start Thursday off. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning with a few clouds coming in later in the day as the ENE winds brings some fair weather cumulus clouds move in. There is no chance for any rain over the next couple of days.
Friday we transition back into the temperatures warming back above average with highs in the low 80′s and some slightly higher humidity coming back into play. We will see mostly sunny skies once again during the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.
The weekend is looking great with highs in the low 80′s near the beaches and mid 80′s elsewhere. Skies will be generally fair with little chance of rainfall.
For boaters expect winds out of the NE at 20-25 knots and seas running 3-5 feet with a small craft advisory in effect and waters are going to be rough.
While Iota is weakening and will be just a weak area of low pressure soon it will still bring heavy rainfall across most of Central America through Thursday.
We are still monitoring a tropical wave which will be moving into the western Caribbean in the next several days. Right now it has a 30% chance of developing once it gets into the SW Caribbean.
