Florida Election results certified

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - As legal battles and vote counts continue in other states, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Tuesday quickly certified the results of Florida’s Nov. 3 general election.
DeSantis and the two Cabinet members, acting as the state Elections Canvassing Commission, did not comment before agreeing in a conference call to certify the results.
More than 11.14 million Floridians cast ballots in the election.
