Baltimore Orioles team up with All Faiths Food Bank for Thanksgiving food and turkey distribution

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Baltimore Orioles teamed up with All Faiths Food Bank on Tuesday.
“We know a lot of people are down on their luck right now and going through tough times and we would like to help anyway we can,” said Brandon Hyde, Manager of the Baltimore Orioles.
Hyde, some players and many volunteers including ABC 7 staff handing out hundreds of turkeys and Thanksgiving foods to those in need. Sarasota resident Lee Santos and other family members are grateful this free food giveaway is available.
“We live in the days when things are kind of rough and we don’t really have the finances to go get things like turkeys for this day,” said Santos.
This drive-thru event took place at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. The food bank says they have seen a huge increase in the number of people utilizing their service.
“So many people have been affected by the pandemic and they are experiencing economic hardship like they had never ever experienced before in their lives," said Sandra Frank, CEO of All Faiths Food Bank. "Underemployed, unemployed and for the first time in their lives they are having to seek the assistance of All Faiths Food Bank.”
Members of the Orioles say they are happy to do what they can to help make a difference.
“It’s a special feeling being in this organization and being part of this group and this team," said Hyde. "It’s a very charitable organization, very charitable team, our players love to be out in the community to help out Baltimore and Sarasota.”
To find out more about All Faiths Food Bank and how they can help during these difficult times, you can log onto allfaithsfoodbank.org.
