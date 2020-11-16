Sarasota Sheriff Holiday Toy Drive continues

Because several holiday events are cancelled due to COVID19, the sheriff’s office is making this year’s toy drive extra special by getting Santa Claus involved. On Saturday, December 12, Santa will make an appearance at the agency’s headquarters to collect donations. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon, just outside the main entrance. Donors are invited to drive-by and drop their donation off with Santa and in return, receive an SCSO swag bag. Donors are encouraged to wear masks and can take a quick selfie with Santa while their vehicle is in “park.” There will be no on-site parking and donors are asked to remain in their vehicles. For those unable to attend the donation drop-off event, toys can be delivered any day of the week, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.