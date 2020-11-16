Sarasota Sheriff Holiday Toy Drive continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Holiday Toy Drive is still going and donations of new toys are still needed.
The toy drive benefits the more than 1,500 children from throughout Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect and as such, appointed a Guardian ad Litem.
The children range in age from newborn to 18 years old with varying needs. The initiative is focused solely on toys and gift cards and does not include clothing or stuffed animals. All donations must be new and unwrapped.
The drive ends on Tuesday, December 15.
Because several holiday events are cancelled due to COVID19, the sheriff’s office is making this year’s toy drive extra special by getting Santa Claus involved. On Saturday, December 12, Santa will make an appearance at the agency’s headquarters to collect donations. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon, just outside the main entrance. Donors are invited to drive-by and drop their donation off with Santa and in return, receive an SCSO swag bag. Donors are encouraged to wear masks and can take a quick selfie with Santa while their vehicle is in “park.” There will be no on-site parking and donors are asked to remain in their vehicles. For those unable to attend the donation drop-off event, toys can be delivered any day of the week, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.