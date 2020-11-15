Two people killed in fatal crash on Plantation Boulevard in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City of North Port officials have confirmed that a second person has passed away from injuries suffered from a traffic crash on Saturday in the city.
The crash took place on Plantation Boulevard and Panacea Boulevard. This incident was a motorcycle versus a tree, and the two people killed were a 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.
Police say they responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday where a BMW motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree.
According to police, the 30-year-old man was driving the motorcycle and as pronounced dead on the scene.
The woman was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition, and she later died from her injuries that she suffered.
This continues to be an ongoing investigation.
