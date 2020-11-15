Hurricane Iota heading toward Nicaragua

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Iota is now a hurricane, moving slowly west toward the same location Hurricane Eta hit November 3rd. And like Eta, Iota could reach Category 4 intensity before making landfall. Winds Sunday morning are 80 mph at the center of the storm.
Eta was able to move back to the Caribbean after hitting Central America, which eventually brought it to the Suncoast. Iota will not follow the same path, rather continue to move west as it weakens. Good news for us, bad news for Nicaragua and Honduras, areas that will again be hit will devastating winds, flash floods and mudslides, just two weeks after the same devastation from Eta.
Iota is the 30th named tropical storm storm in this record hurricane season. The previous record was 28 storms in 2005.
