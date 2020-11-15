First Alert Weather: Sunday, November 15, 2020 - A cold front arrives tomorrow with a reinforcing front on Tuesday allowing fall weather to return

Highs in the upper 70′s Tuesday through Thursday

By Noel Rehm | November 15, 2020 at 11:31 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 11:31 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Skies will be partly cloudy with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows will fall into the low 70s and winds will be light out of the north-northeast at 5-10 mph.

First Alert Weather - 6:30pm November 15, 2020

A weak cold front will arrive late tomorrow morning bringing a gradual decrease in humidity levels, however afternoon highs will top out in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds will increase behind the front out of the north-northeast at 10-15 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph. There is a chance for isolated showers along and ahead of the front with most of the Suncoast staying dry. A secondary front will arrive on Tuesday evening reinforcing the dry air in place. Seasonal temperatures will also return behind the front with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Seas will be at 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters. The UV index will be 5, which is moderate.

