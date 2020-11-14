Veteran battles war, cancer, COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Anthony Maurice Hargett served 22 years in the Army, fighting in Desert Storm during the first Gulf War.
That wasn’t his only fight. Over the years, Hargett battled colon cancer, two heart attacks, and COVID-19.
“Whether it be COVID, whether it be the enemy that we have to fight, whether it be racism, it doesn’t matter. If you get to know yourself, you can express yourself in those circumstances and move on. Move forward,” he said.
He emphasized that although his life hasn’t been easy, he does not dwell on it.
While Hargett was on the ground as a first sergeant, his friend Willie Lofton was fighting from above.
“Jumping out of airplanes,” Lofton explained. “My knees are bad, my shoulders are bad, my hips are bad, but I’d do it all again.”
Lofton served 32 years in the Army Reserve and National Guard.
Both he and Hargett exude resilience that’s ingrained in them, and every veteran, from the beginning.
“You can knock a soldier down, but guess what a soldier will do. He’ll get up,” said Lofton.
Hargett echoed the same sentiment.
“I’m here today, breathing, talking to you,” he said.
