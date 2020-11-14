Tropical Storm Iota forms in the Caribbean

On its currnet track, Iota will make landfall near the Nicaragua/Honduras border late Monday as a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds. This is very similar to the early track of Eta which made landfall in roughly the same area November 3rd. The main diference between the two storms is that Eta’s track consistently indicated a return into the Caribbean and over Cuba. Iota is not showing signs of returning to the Caribbean. Iota is more likely to fizzle out in Central America. But we will follow the track of the storm very closely.