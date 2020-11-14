Tropical Storm Iota continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea and Theta to weaken into a remnant low later today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Tropical Storm Iota has strengthen over the southern Caribbean Sea with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph with higher wind gusts. The storm is moving west-southwest at 7 mph and the pressure has come down to 995 mb. The next complete advisory will be at 10:00 pm.
Key Messages:
1. Iota is expected to intensify and be at or near major hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of Central America. There is a risk of damaging wind and a dangerous storm surge across portions of Nicaragua and Honduras beginning Monday, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for a portion of that area.
2. Hurricane conditions are expected and storm surge impacts are possible on Providencia beginning late Sunday night. Tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are possible by Sunday evening on San Andres.
3. Through Thursday, heavy rainfall from Iota will likely lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of northern Colombia and Central America. Flooding and mudslides in Honduras and Nicaragua could be exacerbated by Hurricane Etas recent effects there, resulting in significant impacts.
Tropical Storm Theta has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving east at 6 mph over the northeastern Atlantic waters. A persistent band of deep convection to the southeast of Theta’s center continues to keep it classifiable as a tropical cyclone. Over the past couple of hours this convection has become farther displaced from Theta’s center, as the system continues to battle very strong shear and dry air entrainment. This should cause the deep convection to weaken and become even farther displaced from the center tonight, with Theta anticipated to degenerate into a remnant low within the next 12-hours.
