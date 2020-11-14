Tropical Storm Iota continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea and Theta to weaken into a remnant low later today

Tropical Storm Theta has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving east at 6 mph over the northeastern Atlantic waters. A persistent band of deep convection to the southeast of Theta’s center continues to keep it classifiable as a tropical cyclone. Over the past couple of hours this convection has become farther displaced from Theta’s center, as the system continues to battle very strong shear and dry air entrainment. This should cause the deep convection to weaken and become even farther displaced from the center tonight, with Theta anticipated to degenerate into a remnant low within the next 12-hours.