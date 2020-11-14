Police searching for missing for 86-year-old man last seen Sarasota Bayfront

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
Edmond “Ralph” Martin, 86, was last seen at the Sarasota Bayfront around 8:30 p.m. Friday, November 13, by his family.
Mr. Martin is 5′10″, 150-160 pounds, and has silver hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Martin may be driving a white Dodge Avenger (FL tag IE01BQ) with an American flag decal on the back.
If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Martin, please call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.
