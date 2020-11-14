Police investigating fatal crash on Plantation Boulevard in North Port, entire roadway shut down

By ABC7 Staff | November 14, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 5:05 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City of North Port officials have confirmed that there has been a fatal crash on Plantation Boulevard and Panacea Boulevard.

We are not sure what time this crash happened, but emergency units are currently on scene and this crash was a motorcycle versus a tree.

The City of North Port Public Information Officer has confirmed at least one fatality and one other person being transported to a hospital by helicopter.

The roadway is currently shut down.

No further information is available at this time.

