Police investigating fatal crash on Plantation Boulevard in North Port, entire roadway shut down

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City of North Port officials have confirmed that there has been a fatal crash on Plantation Boulevard and Panacea Boulevard.
We are not sure what time this crash happened, but emergency units are currently on scene and this crash was a motorcycle versus a tree.
The City of North Port Public Information Officer has confirmed at least one fatality and one other person being transported to a hospital by helicopter.
The roadway is currently shut down.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.