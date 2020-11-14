First Alert Weather: Saturday, November 14, 2020 - Isolated showers possible tomorrow with a cold front arriving on Monday

A cold front to bring seasonal temperatures by Tuesday of next week

By Noel Rehm | November 14, 2020 at 11:39 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 11:39 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with patchy fog developing overnight and lows to fall into the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Skies will start out mostly cloudy and become mostly sunny during the day. Temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 80s with feels-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 91-93 degrees. A weak sea breeze will move onshore and isolated showers & storms could develop during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east shifting to the west at 5-10 mph.

Beach & Boating Forecast

Seas will be less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.

