Young manatee found dead in Manasota Key yard in the aftermath of Eta

ENGLEWOOD, Fla (North Port Sun) — The body of a young manatee was found behind the home of a woman on Manasota Key.
Bonnie Durham told the North Port Sun she saw the remains of the juvenile manatee in high waters behind her home in Lemon Bay. High waters from Tropical Storm Eta pushed the carcass onto her lawn along with scavengers attempting to get to the remains.
Tragically, Durham said the manatee’s mother is lingering in the shallow waters nearby.
The mother manatee, Durham said Thursday, is still lingering in the shallows behind Admiralty Villas.
Another resident told the newspaper that he has seen too many boaters ignoring speeding restrictions in Lemon Bay. Many believe the manatee was possibly mortally injured by a boater. Wildlife officials, however, might not be able to determine what caused the death of the juvenile manatee, due to the condition of the carcass.
To report a sick, injured, dead, or tagged manatees other marine mammals, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline so trained professionals can respond at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or email Tip@MyFWC.com.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.