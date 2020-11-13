Tropical storm Iota forms in the Caribbean

We still have a couple of weeks (Nov. 30th) before the official end of this record breaking 2020 hurricane season. With the water temperatures in the low to mid 80′s in the Caribbean I would not be surprised to see one or two more before it is all said and done. The last time a named storm formed in December was in 2007 when Olga formed in the Caribbean and eventually when on to hit Florida. Typically late season storms have a tendency to impact Florida late in the season. There was another storm which formed in December just 2 years prior to Olga which was Zeta. That one was way out in the E. Atlantic.