Tropical storm Iota forms in the Caribbean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 30th named storm of the season has formed in the central Caribbean and is expected to hit near where Eta made landfall into central America. Iota is expected to become a major hurricane with 130 mph winds and gusts up to 150 as it heads toward Honduras and Nicaragua early next week.
High pressure positioned over Florida will keep the storm to our south and right now it looks like the storm will eventually keep on moving west through central America and weaken. There are no forecast models which are showing it getting into the Gulf at this time.
We still have a couple of weeks (Nov. 30th) before the official end of this record breaking 2020 hurricane season. With the water temperatures in the low to mid 80′s in the Caribbean I would not be surprised to see one or two more before it is all said and done. The last time a named storm formed in December was in 2007 when Olga formed in the Caribbean and eventually when on to hit Florida. Typically late season storms have a tendency to impact Florida late in the season. There was another storm which formed in December just 2 years prior to Olga which was Zeta. That one was way out in the E. Atlantic.
This time of year usually means we transition out of tropical season and move into cold front season. We will see a cold front move in Sunday late and bring a cool change our way to start the work week.
The weekend expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a high around 83 degrees with no chance for rain. Sunday is going to be nice as well with mostly sunny skies in the morning and then partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. We may see a few passing showers late in the day in advance of the cold front. The rain chance is at 20% for a late day shower or two.
Monday the front will be working through the area and we can expect a few clouds with a chance for mainly morning showers. We shouldn’t see anything too strong as there won’t be a lot of moisture to work with. We will see partly cloudy skies and winds switching around to the NW later in the day which will begin the cool down.
The high on Monday will be 82 and the low around 70 to start the day the rain chance is at 20%.
Tuesday will be sunny breezy and cooler with a high in the upper 70′s and lows in the low 60s. The Fall like weather will continue through the rest of the work week so enjoy!
Looking great for boaters this weekend with seas 2 feet or less and a light chop on the waters. Winds will be out of the NE at 10 knots with a bit of a sea breeze developing in the afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.