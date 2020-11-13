Mote breaks ground on new Science Education Aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Lab broke ground on their new Science Education Aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park on Friday.
The aquarium will be 110,000 square feet and have about one million gallons of water with exhibits of marine life. Along with that, there will be three STEM teaching labs that will be used for Sarasota County and Manatee County K-12 students to learn about marine life. The teaching labs will have an educator and a scientist available for the children, and will be free for them to use.
“We want to make sure every single child in K-12 classes in all of our schools, all throughout this region are immersed in the highest quality STEM learning experience. This is what we call oceans for all,” said Mote Marine Lab’s President and CEO, Dr. Michael P. Crosby.
The aquarium will create 261 jobs in marine science. It will also have a tremendous economic impact on both Manatee County and Sarasota County, with an expected $280 million from construction alone and about $28 million each year from its operations.
MOTE S.E.A will take anywhere from two to three years to build and can be expected to open up to the public in 2023.
