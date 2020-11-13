Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile.
Jonquavia Jones was last seen at an address on French Creek Ct. on Nov. 10 between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., She left in a silver Honda sedan.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black and white shorts, and may be in need of medication that she does not have with her.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
