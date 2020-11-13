Florida Department of Health releases its latest COVID-19 update

By ABC7 Staff | November 13, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 3:12 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 7.95% positivity rate on its Friday COVID-19 dashboard update.

The state is reporting 73 new deaths and 6,787 new cases. Since March, there have been 870,552 cases statewide and 17,665 deaths.

Sarasota County is reporting three new deaths and Manatee County is reporting zero. On Thursday, 85,600 people were given tests.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 14,522   Residents: 14,360   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 162

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 340   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 932     Non-Residents: 11

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 40

Gender:   Male: 6,661  (46%)   Female: 7,544 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 155 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,360  (9%)   White: 7,978  (56%)   Other: 2,324  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,698  (19%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 4,023  (28%)   Not-Hispanic: 7,288  (51%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,049  (21%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 10,951   Residents: 10,811   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 140

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 359   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 836     Non-Residents: 24

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 46

Gender:   Male: 4,997  (46%)   Female: 5,740 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 74 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 751  (7%)   White: 6,356  (59%)   Other: 1,139  (11%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,565  (24%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 1,483  (14%)   Not-Hispanic: 6,234  (58%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,094  (29%)

