Florida Department of Health releases its latest COVID-19 update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 7.95% positivity rate on its Friday COVID-19 dashboard update.
The state is reporting 73 new deaths and 6,787 new cases. Since March, there have been 870,552 cases statewide and 17,665 deaths.
Sarasota County is reporting three new deaths and Manatee County is reporting zero. On Thursday, 85,600 people were given tests.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 14,522 Residents: 14,360 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 162
Conditions and Care Deaths: 340 Hospitalizations* Residents: 932 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,661 (46%) Female: 7,544 (53%) Unknown/No data: 155 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,360 (9%) White: 7,978 (56%) Other: 2,324 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 2,698 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,023 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 7,288 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 3,049 (21%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 10,951 Residents: 10,811 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 140
Conditions and Care Deaths: 359 Hospitalizations* Residents: 836 Non-Residents: 24
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 46
Gender: Male: 4,997 (46%) Female: 5,740 (53%) Unknown/No data: 74 (<1%)
Race: Black: 751 (7%) White: 6,356 (59%) Other: 1,139 (11%) Unknown/No Data: 2,565 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,483 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 6,234 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 3,094 (29%)
