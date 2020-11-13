First Alert Weather: A series of cool fronts returns the Suncoast to seasonable weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Eta merges with a cool front and becomes an extra-tropical blend of tropical and non-tropical characteristics, it will drag a weak cool front across Florida that will shift our winds. With a north wind some drier and slightly cooler air will arrive for Friday and the weekend. While temperatures will be slightly cooler today they warm a bit over the weekend but it stays lower in humidity and should be comfortable for most, even if many will still run the air conditioners.