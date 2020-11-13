First Alert Weather: A series of cool fronts returns the Suncoast to seasonable weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Eta merges with a cool front and becomes an extra-tropical blend of tropical and non-tropical characteristics, it will drag a weak cool front across Florida that will shift our winds. With a north wind some drier and slightly cooler air will arrive for Friday and the weekend. While temperatures will be slightly cooler today they warm a bit over the weekend but it stays lower in humidity and should be comfortable for most, even if many will still run the air conditioners.
Next week another cool front will lower our temperatures. On Monday a cold front will move in and a sprawling area of high pressure will build in and lower highs into the upper 70′s with overnight lows in the low 60′s and upper 50′s.
