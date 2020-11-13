FDOH reports more than 9,900 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s update

FDOH reports more than 9,900 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s update
(Source: WIS)
By ABC7 Staff | November 13, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 5:43 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 7.55% positivity rate on its Sunday COVID-19 dashboard update.

The state is reporting 29 new deaths and 9,928 new cases. Since March, there have been 885,201 cases statewide and 17,518 deaths.

Sarasota County and Manatee County are both reporting zero new deaths in Sunday’s update. On Saturday, 131,506 people were given tests.

Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 14,772 Residents: 14,593 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 193

Conditions and Care Deaths: 346 Hospitalizations* Residents: 934 Non-Residents: 11

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40

Gender: Male: 6,766 (46%) Female: 7,673 (53%) Unknown/No data: 154 (<1%)

Race: Black: 1,371 (9%) White: 8,073 (55%) Other: 2,347 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 2,802 (19%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,071 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 7,436 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 3,086 (21%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 11,198 Residents: 11,049 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 149

Conditions and Care Deaths: 357 Hospitalizations* Residents: 847 Non-Residents: 24

Demographics of Cases

Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 46

Gender: Male: 5,113 (46%) Female: 5,858 (53%) Unknown/No data: 78 (<1%)

Race: Black: 753 (7%) White: 6,498 (59%) Other: 1,148 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,650 (24%)

Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,496 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 6,420 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 3,133 (28%)

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.