FDOH reports more than 9,900 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a 7.55% positivity rate on its Sunday COVID-19 dashboard update.
The state is reporting 29 new deaths and 9,928 new cases. Since March, there have been 885,201 cases statewide and 17,518 deaths.
Sarasota County and Manatee County are both reporting zero new deaths in Sunday’s update. On Saturday, 131,506 people were given tests.
Here are the latest totals for the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 14,772 Residents: 14,593 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 193
Conditions and Care Deaths: 346 Hospitalizations* Residents: 934 Non-Residents: 11
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 40
Gender: Male: 6,766 (46%) Female: 7,673 (53%) Unknown/No data: 154 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,371 (9%) White: 8,073 (55%) Other: 2,347 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 2,802 (19%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 4,071 (28%) Not-Hispanic: 7,436 (51%) Unknown/No Data: 3,086 (21%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 11,198 Residents: 11,049 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 149
Conditions and Care Deaths: 357 Hospitalizations* Residents: 847 Non-Residents: 24
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 46
Gender: Male: 5,113 (46%) Female: 5,858 (53%) Unknown/No data: 78 (<1%)
Race: Black: 753 (7%) White: 6,498 (59%) Other: 1,148 (10%) Unknown/No Data: 2,650 (24%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 1,496 (14%) Not-Hispanic: 6,420 (58%) Unknown/No Data: 3,133 (28%)
