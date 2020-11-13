Bradenton Beach Commission votes to remove derelict boats from city pier

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Beach Commissioners voted unanimously to remove five derelict boats from the City Pier and floating dock.
The motion was made by Commissioner Cole and was seconded by Commissioner Maro. Tropical Storm Eta caused the boats to sink and become heavily damaged. The city will be footing the bill up to $75,000. In the past, removal of boats and repairs during inclement weather events had been assisted with federal or county funds.
Police say a portion of the pier was also damaged by the boats since they weren’t tied down.
Bradenton Beach Police Department Lt. Cosby says there was a couple in one of the boats that survived the storm. Those who were residing on the boats are now homeless.