Tampa International Airport resumes operations early after Tropical Storm Eta

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa International Airport is back open for business and all General Aviation activities at Tampa International Airport have resumed. Airport officials say the airport has completed a thorough assessment of airport facilities and found no issues or damage as a result of the storm.
Airport officials say there were 111 cancellations at TPA on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 and there are 42 scheduled today, Nov. 12, 2020.
There won’t be COVID-19 passenger testing services at TPA today. Testing will resume Friday.
